Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,184 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Shares of IAC opened at $284.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.