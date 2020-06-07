Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.7% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 35,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

