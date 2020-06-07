Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

