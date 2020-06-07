Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $383,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,510.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,637 shares of company stock worth $95,035,861. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $354.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.84. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

