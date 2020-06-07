Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,200.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,884 shares of company stock worth $11,737,761 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $59.32 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

