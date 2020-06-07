Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,070 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AES by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

