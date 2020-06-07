Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,003 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,110 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.