Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $375,000 in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock worth $5,216,410 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

