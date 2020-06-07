Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.46 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

