GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $158,000 in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

