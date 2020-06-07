PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

