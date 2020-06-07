Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

