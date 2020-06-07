Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $144,000 Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB increased their price target on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $184.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $196.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

