Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Westrock worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

WRK opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

