Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,320. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

