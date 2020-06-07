Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40.
In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,320. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
