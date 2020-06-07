Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,101 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after buying an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

