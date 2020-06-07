Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 155.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,625,000 after purchasing an additional 215,317 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 483,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

