Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE DAR opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.