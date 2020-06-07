Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $31.92 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $201,136.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

