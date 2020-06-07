Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.83. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

