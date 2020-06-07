Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

