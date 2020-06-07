Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 79.2% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

