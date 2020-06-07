Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 411 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beigene by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 63,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $2,918,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,870. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

