Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 91 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $452.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.48 and a 52-week high of $497.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.40 and its 200-day moving average is $389.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

