Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Hess by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hess by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.24. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

