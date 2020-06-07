Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $194.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

