Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,482 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

