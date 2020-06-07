Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

