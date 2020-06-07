Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.