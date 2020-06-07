Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,103 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $17,300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $6,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 226.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.90 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87.
In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
