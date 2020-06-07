Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.