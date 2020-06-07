Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,710 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $17.86 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $880.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.61 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

