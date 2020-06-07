Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glaukos by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Glaukos by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $46.83 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

