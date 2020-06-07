Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PROS worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,772,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

