Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 218,311 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 156,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,973 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

KW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

