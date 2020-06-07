Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 819.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $140,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

