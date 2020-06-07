Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $89.06 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

