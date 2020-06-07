Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.42 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Barnes Group worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,315,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.