Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of NetApp worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.