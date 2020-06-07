Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Legg Mason worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $73,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,303,033 shares of company stock worth $64,751,538 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LM opened at $50.05 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

