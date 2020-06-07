Citigroup Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $303.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.
In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.