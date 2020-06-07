Citigroup Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $303.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

