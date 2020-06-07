KeyCorp Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

