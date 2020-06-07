Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Hold

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

PAGS opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

