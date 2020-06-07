Deutsche Bank Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.