Deutsche Bank Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $360.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.
Shares of AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.