Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $305.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,710 Shares of RadNet Inc.
Glaukos Corp Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc
Columbia Banking System Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 90,237 Shares of Regions Financial Corp
