Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $305.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

