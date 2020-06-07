Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $335.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
