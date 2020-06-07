Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $335.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

