Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $165.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Docusign PT Raised to $165.00
Docusign PT Raised to $165.00
Fitbit Inc Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.
Fitbit Inc Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.
Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc.
Arcosa Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Arcosa Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report