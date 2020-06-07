Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $165.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.