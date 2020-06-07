Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 333.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,175 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fitbit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,419,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares in the company, valued at $658,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

