Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after buying an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

