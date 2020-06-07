Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 920,522 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after purchasing an additional 825,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,424,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,936 shares of company stock worth $583,063 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

